(8/28/19) - A reward has been increased for helping find who assaulted a woman at a mid-Michigan apartment complex.

Lockwood Senior Living Apartments in Davison is offering $2,000 for information in the July incident.

Investigators say it involved a woman in her eighties who was found disheveled and alone in her room.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Davison Police Department at 810-653-4196.