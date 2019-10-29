Reward increased to $10,000 for info on woman missing in Northern Michigan

(10/29/2019) - The family of a missing Michigan woman has increased the reward in her disappearance.

Adrienne Quintal has been gone for almost two weeks. Her family is desperately searching for her in the village of Honor near Traverse City.

The reward is now at $10,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.

Quintal was last seen on Oct. 17. Police say she made a frantic call to someone in Warren asking for help and investigators found evidence of foul play when they arrived.

Anyone with information on the case should call Michigan State Police.