Reward increased to $5,000 in hit-and-run death of 95-year-old Helen Booth

(8/30/2019) - The reward for information leading to the driver who hit and killed 91-year-old Helen Booth last week has been increased to $5,000.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County initially was offering a $2,500 reward in the case. A private contribution from someone who "thought the world" of Booth doubled that amount on Friday.

A passing driver hit Booth by some mailboxes on South Valley Drive near Elms Road around 2 p.m. Aug. 22. The driver fled the scene after the collision and left Booth lying in the roadway.

Booth died from her injuries the following day.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Tips can be left anonymously.