Reward offered for driver who hit and killed 91-year-old Helen Booth

(8/28/2019) - A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the driver who hit and killed a 91-year-old woman in Flint Township last week.

A passing driver hit Helen Marie Booth by some mailboxes on South Valley Drive near Elms Road around 2 p.m. Thursday. The driver fled the scene after the collision and left Booth lying in the roadway.

Booth died from her injuries on Friday.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the at-fault driver. Anyone with information about the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.