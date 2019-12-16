Richfield Township family facing Christmas without their home after a fire

(12/16/2019) - A Richfield Township family is glad to be safe even as they face the Christmas season without their home or any belongings following a weekend fire.

A Richfield Township family lost their home in a fire over the weekend.

The family of nine thankfully was not home when the fire broke out Saturday evening. They were in Frankenmuth at the time enjoying a Christmas outing.

"Panic. We just left dinner and came home," Samantha McLain said of the moment she learned of the fire.

Now, the community is coming together to help the McLains just days before Christmas.

McLain, her mother, husband and six kids all live in the house on Irish Road north of Carpenter Road.

"The fire chief got a hold of me and asked me if there's anybody home. I told him no, we're all out and he says, 'I don't want you to freak but I need you to come home,'" McLain said. "That was Officer Foster. He said my house was engulfed in flames."

Fire investigators haven't been able to figure out how the fire started.

"There's nothing that we've seen at this time that we can really comment on one way or the other, but as far as we're concerned it's a house fire," said Chief Brian Flewelling of the Davison-Richfield Township Fire Department.

McLain said neighbors told her they heard a big boom before seeing flames coming from the house. The fire claimed the family's possessions just nine days before Christmas.

"We just need beds and furniture, dressers," McLain said. "The community has been great on clothes and great on toys, stuff for the kids. I just can't thank them enough."

The McLains have homeowner's insurance and are staying with Samantha's parents for the time being. They're just grateful to say they still have each other.

"I know for sure, if we were in that living room we probably would not have made it," she said.

Anyone who would like to donate things like furniture, dressers, mattresses or really anything to help the family, items are being accepted at 5008 N. Belsay Road in Flint.

A GoFundMe also has been set up to help the family.