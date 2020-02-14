Rick Moranis returns to movies in ‘Shrunk’

"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star Rick Moranis hasn't made a live-action movie in more than 25 years.

It's been decades since Rick Moranis has appeared in films, but he's back to revisit the 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' franchise. (Source: Walt Disney Pictures/CNN)

But according to Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter, he’s coming back for an update of that movie, called “Shrunk.”

Josh Gad stars as the son of Moranis’ character, trying to be a scientist like his father, with about as much success.

In addition to the three movies in the “Honey” franchise, which include “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid” and “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves” - Moranis is also known for his work on the Canadian comedy show “SCTV” and as one of the McKenzie brothers featured in the cult classic “Strange Brew.”

