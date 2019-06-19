Rico Phillips honored with Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award

One of Flint's own is grabbing the national spotlight for his positive impact on the community.

Hockey ambassador Ricco Phillips has won hockey's highest community award. Phillips is taking home the NHL's Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award.

Many of us have seen Rico Phillips in action as a firefighter, community leader, and founder of Flint's Inner city Youth Hockey program. Wednesday night the entire hockey world heard his story.

Phillips started the hockey program several years ago. His mission was to promote cultural diversity while building character and a strong work ethic.

“Thanks to Willi O'Reee passion and perservernce and leadership that has lead a pathway for people like me to enhance our great sport. Thanks to all my supporters friends and family for without I could not be standing here today. They are all proudly all watching in my hometown Flint,” Phillips.

The announcement came from Las Vegas with some of hockey's brightest stars looking on.

The NHL came to Flint to talk to Phillips about his hockey program. He says the push to start the program came from a wish to give back to his struggling community.

He says he loves giving kids a chance to try a sport that many have never even seen.

Dozens of his closest family and friends watched at a viewing party in Flint Township. If you ask any of them they would say Phillips was a shoe-in for the award.

“He's told us we were hoping that we were going to win. And he said it doesn't matter I get to meet the other people even if I don't win I get to meet the other ones who are up for the same award. It is just the way he is you know he's always looking to other people," father-in-law Earl LaVasseur said.

The hockey league wrapped up for the season in March with a special visitor Mr. Willie O'Ree himself.

