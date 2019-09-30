Right to Life petition drive for fetal dismemberment ban reaches halfway

(9/30/2019) - Right to Life of Michigan says it has reached the halfway point of its petition drive to ban dismemberment abortion procedures.

The organization has collected over 200,000 signatures in support of a ballot drive looking to ban the common, second-semester abortion procedure.

Right to Life has until Dec. 23 to collect more than 340,000 valid signatures. The group is aiming for 400,000 signatures to make sure there are enough in case some aren't valid.

“We are thankful for all the dedicated volunteers circulating petitions, and we are confident our incredible volunteers will collect the required number of signatures," said Right to Life of Michigan President Barb Listing.

More than 300,000 petitions that each have space for eight signatures are circulating in Michigan as of Monday. Petition circulators will continue collecting signatures through October and likely into November.

If the goal is met, the initiative could either be approved by Michigan's Legislature without Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signature or appear on the November 2020 ballot.

“Now that we are into the fall season, petitions are coming in more rapidly," Listing said. "We are hopeful after a strong push the signature gathering will be wrapped up before the holiday season.”