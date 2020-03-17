Rising water levels on the Great Lakes impacting Mid-Michigan communities

(3/17/2020) - The impacts of rising water levels on the Great Lakes has been well documented across the state of Michigan but many people living in Mid-Michigan are also feeling the impact.

Jane Ruster, who owns lakefront property in East Tawas, said that she moved to the Lake Huron shoreline to enjoy all that comes with it but that recently it has not been the dream she wished for.

"When we moved up here, living on the lake was like 'wow, living on the lake. That'd be great'," she said. "You know, not quite now."

Ruster said that she moved to the Mid-Michigan community more than 30 years ago and has seen the water levels rise steadily in the last few years.

"You know, your home is like your safety zone and now I come home and I'm just like ugh," she said.

Back in January, Ruster said that a strong storm brought water spilling into her home. The storm left behind feet of ice and snow that trapped her inside of her own home.

"At about 5 o'clock in the morning, we opened the door and we couldn't get out because it was all packed snow against the door," Ruster recalled.

To help dig her out, she called a local landscaping company, North Coast Landscaping, to come remove the packed snow away from her home.

Blake Tuttle, the owner of North Coast Landscaping, said that the need for work along properties on the water has never been greater and that his team is working diligently to do as much work as possible.

"It's kind of one of those things like let's help people out and help save their shoreline so they don't lose any more of their property," he said.

As Ruster continues to try to safeguard her property, the impact of rising levels on the Great Lakes stretches much further than just in East Tawas.

Earlier this year, pieces of the shoreline at Point Aux Barques were seen falling into the water.

The Michigan DNR estimates that nearly 20 percent of all state parks could face impacts because of the rising water levels.

Lauren Fry, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said that these high levels have been years in the making.

"In the past several years, we've seen a dramatic rise," she said. "There was a record-setting two year rise in 2013 and 2014 and since then we have just had some pretty wet conditions that have brought us to where we are at right now."

In February, Fry said that the Great Lakes region had seen the wettest last 12 months on record, which comes after the region saw the wettest last five years on record.

According to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, record high water levels were wet on Lake Superior, Lake Erie, and Lake Ontario in 2019. Lakes Michigan and Huron came up just short of the record last summer.

This past winter has seen minor falls in water levels on the Great Lakes and are currently at levels that are higher than they were at this time last year.

"We're certainly concerned to see water levels going up and that's why we are putting boots on the ground to go talk to communities and make sure they are aware of what's happening in the Great Lakes basin and preparing for the next season," Fry said.

As for shoreline communities, they are preparing for another year of high water levels.

"You know, people are really nervous about this," Ruster said. "This isn't just our property, it's everybody along the coast here that have had terrible damage. And [we] get just anxious and a lot of anxiety. So we are all trying to stick together and try to protect our property."