Rite Aid opening drive-up coronavirus testing site in Mid-Michigan on Monday

(4/18/2020) - Rite Aid announced that three self-swab COVID-19 testing sites will open in Michigan on Monday, including one location in Mid-Michigan.

In a statement, Rite Aid announced that the drug store is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring these testing sites to the state.

The Mid-Michigan site will open at the store located in Swartz Creek at 9090 Miller Road.

Other Michigan locations will be in Eaton Rapids and in Macomb Township.

The drive-up COVID-19 self-swab nasal test will be overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will take place in the store's parking lot.

Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The tests will be free of charge to people who are eligible based on the CDC's criteria.

People who do get tested are required to provide a government issued ID, be at least 18 years old, and need to pre-register on Rite Aid's website.

The testing sites will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and are expected to conduct around 200 tests per day through online appointments.

Rite Aid does expect to open additional drive-up testing sites in Michigan in the coming weeks.