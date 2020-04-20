Rite Aid opening second self-swab coronavirus test site in Mid-Michigan

(4/20/2020) - Rite Aid is planning to open a second coronavirus self-swab testing site in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.

A site opened Monday at the Swartz Creek location on Miller Road and the pharmacy chain announced the second will open Wednesday at 4598 State St. in Saginaw.

The drive-up COVID-19 self-swab nasal test will be overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will take place in the store's parking lot.

Testing is free and will be offered based on eligibility guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who get tested are required to provide a government issued ID, be at least 18 years old, and need to pre-register on Rite Aid's website.

The testing sites will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and are expected to conduct around 200 tests per day through online appointments.