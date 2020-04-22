Rite Aid opens Saginaw Township COVID-19 testing site

We're getting a first look at a new testing site now open in Saginaw Township.

Rite Aid has been opening up COVID-19 testing sites across the state and one opened up in the Saginaw area today.

"The White House actually picked us to work with them," says Jessica Batteen of Rite Aid.

And Rite Aid's newest COVID-19 self-swab testing site is at the corner of State and Hemmeter in Saginaw Township. So how you can you get a test here?

"They go to RiteAId.com and they register on a survey, they fill it out with an email and then they ask a few questions, and once they get the confirmation they can have the test done they just schedule an appointment and come in," says Jessica.

A doctor's order or prescription, requirements at other testing sites are not needed and the test if free.

"You do have to have some symptoms for some people, but are working on getting so that first responders don't need an appointment, they can just come and get it done," she says.

Instead of a medical worker administering the nasal swab, the person getting the test does it themselves.

"They will pull up to the pharmacist and we will slide their testing kit over to them, and in their car the pharmacist will teach them the nasal swab, and then once they are complete, they will seal it up," Batteen says.

Test results come back in two to seven days. Jessica says they could do 200 tests a day here, seven days a week from nine until five.

Testing is also being done at the Swartz Creek Rite Aid.

"We will have more pharmacists and everything as it gets busier, here to help, so we may have tent two opened up in a few weeks," she says.