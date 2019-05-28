Road commission expects flood repairs to be done by Thursday

(05/28/19) - For the next few days you'll be navigating some unexpected orange cone zones.

Instead of working on seasonal road repairs the Saginaw County Road commission is focused on flood fixes.

One location is Dixie Highway in front of Candlelite Bowling in Bridgeport Township.

"It's just such a force, all that water at one time is more than the system can handle. So you find out basically where your weak spots are," said Rob Hudec, maintenance superintendent with the SCRC.

Hours after the rain stopped Saturday morning the start of a large hole appeared on the northbound lanes. "We had a 12 inch tile coming into a box culvert right in the middle of the road that had let loose," Hudec explained.

Hudec said they decided to reduce the four lane road down to two lanes after it became clear the northbound lanes the road were compromised.

They're confident the southbound lanes are solid. "Between the old state highway, which was nine inches of concrete, and there's 10 inches of asphalt upon that, we're confident that the traffic was find for that," Hudec said.

City Sewer Cleaners is helping with the work on Dixie as they specialize in confined spaces. The road commission will then fill it in after repairs are made.

Around the county there were a total of six roads that needed repairs as of Tuesday morning, but some were expected to be reopened later in the day.

The SCRC has a variety of repairs to make. "Anything from gravel roads washing out," Hudec said. "Others were culverts such as Portsmouth between Baker and King."

At the worst of it the county had around 20 roads blocked or damaged.

And while there's never a good time for something like this to happen the Dixie Highway repair is especially tough. "Next year's the big Dixie project that we plan to do, but for right now it's just gonna be kind of a fix until that project happens," Hudec said.

The goal is to have all those roads back open by Thursday. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to go directly to the road commission's Facebook page with a current list of closures.