Road rage likely led to crash that killed man, critically injured woman, police say

(1/29/2020) - One man is dead and his wife is fighting for her life, after a crash sparked by what police are calling road rage.

Mt. Morris Township police said the man who rear-ended the couple, causing the crash, was also injured. He is expected to be criminally charged.

There's no known connection between them, but the chief believes the crash is the result of road rage. He's also concerned about the time that lapsed between when the crash happened and when police were called.

Investigators now have surveillance footage showing the deadly crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. But, they weren't called until three hours later around 4:30 a.m..

"The first caller reported debris in the roadway. So, there was no vehicles noticed," Police Chief Terence Green said.

He said the impact of the crash sent both cars so far off the road that they couldn't be seen.

He believes a 33-year-old Mt Morris Township man was speeding upwards of 70 mph when he rear-ended the other car. The way that car flew off Clio Road into a tree, investigators believe it was parked or traveling slowly.

The 51-year-old man driving the car died in the crash. His wife was rushed to an area hospital, but Green said she's not expected to survive.

"It's very sad because they lived very close -- the married couple, they lived very close to the scene of the accident," he said. "They were probably only less than a mile away from their home."

Green added the 33-year-old's truck also ran off the road, about 100 yards away. He crossed the middle line and smashed through a snow bank, only to be stopped by an embankment.

Green said he only suffered a fractured leg, was alert when rescue workers arrived and the crash didn't trap him in his vehicle. So, why didn't the 33-year-old call 911 when the crash happened at 1:30 a.m.?

"We're not sure. He's not -- he's not really cooperating," Green said.

The at-fault driver is still at the hospital. Green said they're awaiting blood test results to determine if alcohol or drugs were in his system at the time of the crash.

Green is still expecting to charge him, though, believing the man intentionally crashed into the couple as a result of road rage.

"Might be a comment that he mentioned to one of the detectives and just the -- it's suspicious due to the fact he, where he resides, he's going away from his residence," he said.

Right now, Green made it clear that they're only hearing the at-fault driver's side of the story. He is, of course, hopeful the woman will survive and she'll be vital to the investigation.