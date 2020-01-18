Roads refreeze overnight, very slick conditions

Tonight temps fall to the low 20s with scattered light snow showers. We could pick up another 1-2" into tomorrow morning. Winds will be steady out of the W at 20-30mph, gusting to 40mph at times. This will not only cause lake effect bands to reach across the state bringing us that light snow, but will give us wind chills in the single digits overnight into Sunday. As temperatures drop below freezing, any untreated wet roadway will turn icy.

Bundle up and give yourself extra time on the roads tonight and for church or any errands tomorrow morning! Tomorrow's highs stay in the mid 20s as winds slowly lighten. We'll have a chance to run into some scattered snow in the morning before drying out.

Clouds decrease Sunday night, helping us to start Monday in the single digits!