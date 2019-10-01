Roadside drug testing pilot program expands across Michigan

(10/1/2019) - Michigan State Police are expanding a pilot program collecting data on roadside drug tests to the entire state.

Beginning Tuesday, drug recognition experts in all 83 counties will begin taking part in the program, which began in November 2018 in Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.

The tests are designed to detect the presence of a controlled substance on someone using an oral swab. A drug recognition expert can require the swab if they believe a driver is operating while intoxicated.

Refusal to allow the test can result in a civil infraction for a driver.

The test can detect the presence of amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamines and opiates.

State police officials say the initial test provided valuable data on the accuracy of roadside drug tests when used along with observing drivers' behavior and field sobriety tests. However, the sample size was not large enough to draw definitive conclusions.

“This additional, statewide data will help to determine the usefulness of this tool for law enforcement, as we work to get drug-impaired drivers off Michigan’s roads,” said Lt. Col. Richard Arnold, commander of MSP’s Field Operations Bureau. “Roadside oral fluid testing continues to show promise and by expanding this pilot, we’ll have a larger body of results by which to determine the tool’s effectiveness.”

Michigan State Police say 247 people died in crashes caused by a driver under the influence of drugs.