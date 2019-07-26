Robert Gruss 'grateful to be your bishop' after installation mass in Saginaw

(7/26/2019) - Friday marked new beginning for the Catholic community, as a new bishop officially took office overseeing the 11-county Catholic Diocese of Saginaw.

Bishop Robert Gruss became the seventh bishop of the diocese during a two-hour installation mass at Holy Spirit Church in Thomas Township.

Several local parishioners got to be part of the mass to welcome Gruss to the diocese.

"It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity, so I'm super excited to have been chosen for it," said Katie Messana, a 15-year-old who attends Nouvel Catholic Central High School.

"The kids look forward to having someone guide them, just like we do, we want a shepherd that will guide us and it is awesome to be part of this journey," said Gabbie Marguery-Costoya, the administrator at St. Elizabeth Area Catholic School in Reese.

The mass is known as the Eucharistic Liturgy of Installation, which is a very structured ceremony full of tradition. The service was a chance for Catholic leaders from Michigan and across the nation to welcome Gruss to his new home.

"You know, before anything else I just want to say that I am not only delighted, but I am grateful to be your bishop," he told parishioners.

Pope Francis chose Gruss to lead the Saginaw diocese after the death of Bishop Joseph Cistone last October. Gruss said he got the call on May 4 while he was bishop of a diocese in Rapid City, South Dakota.

His journey to Saginaw isn't a typical path. Before becoming a priest at age 39, he was a pilot and even had a serious relationship that he had to end before entering the seminary.

Now at age 64, Gruss will call Saginaw home.

"A person that was ordained later in life has a wider view of what it is for us, lay people. So I think it's going to be easier for him to relate to us," Marguery-Costoya said.

Gruss told those in attendance that he knows of the recent struggles involving a sex abuse scandal.

"We face many other challenges as well. But that's OK," Gruss said. "Friends, these challenges, from my point of view, they do not define us. They do not define us. He defines us."

The diocese is home to 56 parishes and well over 100,000 worshiping Catholics.