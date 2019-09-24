Robert Kenny remains on leave from Thetford Township Police Department

(9/24/2019) - Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny remains off the job despite a Genesee County judge clearing him of criminal wrongdoing earlier this month.

Kenny has been on administrative leave since the Genesee County Sheriff's Office charged him with embezzlement and obstruction of justice. Township board members voted earlier to reinstate him if the charges were dropped.

At a meeting Monday evening, board members declined to allow Kenny back to work. They wanted to wait and see whether the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office appeals a judge's ruling that cleared Kenny.

The prosecutor's office says it intends to file an appeal within the 28-day window it would be allowed.

Kenny has served as the Thetford Township police chief since 2009.

He was charged in August 2018 after a year-long sheriff's office investigation into allegations that he benefited personally from selling surplus military equipment given to the Thetford Township Police Department.

He was accused of obtaining 3,000 pieces of surplus equipment from military's Law Enforcement Supports Office, selling some and pocketing the money himself.

Kenny obtained a wide variety of military equipment, including a rock climbing wall, parachutes and an earthmover valued at $70,000. Sheriff Robert Pickell said Kenny sold some of the items and kept the profits for himself.

Witness testimony during a preliminary hearing began in March of this year. The judge issued a ruling on Sept. 9, which declared there's not enough evidence to send Kenny to trial on either charge.