Robocall bill could stop billions of unwanted robocalls per year

(06/07/19) - The Federal Communications Commission just announced rules changes for your phone carrier, and a mid-Michigan congressman is making a push to hold robocallers accountable.

"From Jason, I get one everyday," said Betty Marks.

Seven days a week Marks can count on a call from someone she's never heard of. She says it's "Jason" calling on a recording from who knows where to sell her who knows what. She is like many Americans who get peppered daily with pesky robocalls.

"50% of the calls to cell phones in this country are unwanted scam robo calls," Congressman Dan Kildee said.

Kildee (D-Flint) is trying to help stop the robocall plague by co-sponsoring new legislation. H.R. 946 is the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act.

"It would make it easier to prosecute organizations and individuals that use these scam calls to harass people or try to sell things to them that they don't need," Kildee said. "Secondly, one of the ways we do that is requiring a registered number to be used that can be traced by one of these robocallers."

Kildee says that would help eliminate the confusion that comes from robocallers who may call from a local number.

"I think it would be a great idea. Anything that we can do to keep this from happening is awesome," said Flint resident Mike Parker.

Thursday the Federal Communications Commission voted to allow phone carriers the ability to block unwanted robocalls for all customers by default.

"We want the FCC to act. We obviously want to make sure they use every tool they have, and it's good to see that they are starting to do that but they need more tools," Kildee said.

But while the crackdown continues, Marks is just fine using an old fashioned method to get rid of the bots.

"I just hang up on them," Marks said.