Charles Rogers remembered as one of Saginaw's best athletes ever

(11/12/2019) - Charles Rogers was considered one of the best athletes to come out of mid-Michigan.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers of Saginaw died at his home in Florida at age 38.

"It was devastating, hurtful," said Freddy Johnson of Saginaw.

That's how many people felt when they heard that Rogers is gone. Former basketball coach Marshall Thomas said Rogers died Monday in Fort Myers, Fla.

Rogers, who had cancer and liver disease, helped Saginaw High School win a state football championship in 1999.

"They were looked at like rock stars, that was the biggest thing going in Saginaw," Johnson said.

Johnson, a retired Saginaw police officer, said Rogers especially loved talking to children at football camps he held when he returned to the city.

Rogers was also a basketball and track star.

"If you met him you wouldn't even know he was that good at those sports because he was so down to earth," Johnson said.

Rogers starred at Michigan State and then the Detroit Lions drafted him. In 2003, he signed a $40 million contract and scored two touchdowns in his NFL debut.

But Rogers broke his collarbone that year and broke it again the next year. After his career ended, he battled substance abuse and had some legal trouble.

Johnson remembers the Charles he knew in Saginaw.

"I remember giving back to his community, just loving the kids and a lot of the athletes today were inspired by Charles. They see Charles made it and they say, 'Wow, I can make it,'" Johnson said.

Rogers is survived by eight children. He spoke to the media in 2012 outside a Saginaw County courtroom, where he talked about his hopes of getting his life back on track.

"At the end of the day, I'm a good guy, I have a good heart, a lot of things I did, I did to myself," Rogers said in 2012.

His best friend, Jeremiah McLaurin, said Rogers would give anyone the last dime he had. He said a service to remember Rogers' life will be held in Saginaw on Nov. 23.