Rohrer murder probe in hands of Bay County prosecutor

A man confesses to killing a 13 year old Bay City girl more than forty years ago.

Now a year and a half later, the prosecutor has yet to decide if he will be charged with murder.

The question is why?

We filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Michigan State Police on its investigation into the murder of Jan Rohrer.

We got a lot of documents, and more insight on how investigators started zeroing in on the man who confessed.

"Its a very old case," says Lt. Dave Kaiser of the Michigan State Police.

Its November 26th, 1973. Jan Rohrer left her Bay City home that morning to walk to school. She never made it there.

Her body was found nearly a year later, at Crow Island Game Area in Saginaw County. She was shot and beaten.

There have been no arrests, but in April of 2018, a 62-year-old man was arrested and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail for one day after he confessed to the murder. He was released pending further investigation. Kaiser says the Bay County prosecutor's office wanted more information.

"They had some additional questions for the case, we have done all the follow up on that case that has been requested of the Michigan State Police, everything the prosecutor has asked us, we have completed and submitted back to them for review," says Lt. Kaiser.

Bay County prosecutor Nancy Borushko has not returned phone calls on what she plans to do with the investigation.

In documents we have received through a Freedom of Information Act request, the confession of the man has been redacted. We have learned the man was 17 years old at the time of Rohrer's murder, and his dad was a Bay City police officer.

They lived two houses down from the Rohrer family. A woman who was interviewed by police last year told a detective that the man who confessed and now lives in the Lansing area "told her stories about his dad, as a police officer, had told him things about how not to get caught doing things, and the man mentioned that it is easy to shoot someone and not get caught." The suspect's father died in 1985.

Tom Rohrer is Jan's brother and has been frustrated that there have been no criminal charges, writing, "It was strange how the police force kept telling my Mother that Jan was a run-away and they did no significant investigation really until a year later when her remains were found.

He added " If the Bay City Police Department was involved in any coverup, I think that the people need to know about this."

He still hopes someone will come forward with information about his sister's death. Kaiser says while the confession is important, other evidence is needed.

"We actually view a confession as one of the weakest forms of evidence, if you lose the confession, you can lose the case," Kaiser says.

As long as the prosecutor doesn't make a ruling on whether to issue criminal charges against the man who confessed, his confession cannot be released to the media.