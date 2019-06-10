Rosewood Park Slip-N-Slide

(6/10/2019) -

Enjoy a slip n slide down the hill of the Soccer Bowl after school lets out for the summer. Bring your family and friends to this community sponsored event and enjoy a kick-off to summer fun!

The Slide is about 150 feet long and heads down the South side of the "Soccer Bowl".

It's a family friendly event that will have bounce houses, dunk tanks, face painting and plenty of fun for everyone!

The event is happening from noon to 5 -- you can find more information at

https://www.saturdayslipnslide.com.