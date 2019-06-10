FLINT (WJRT) - (6/10/2019) -
Enjoy a slip n slide down the hill of the Soccer Bowl after school lets out for the summer. Bring your family and friends to this community sponsored event and enjoy a kick-off to summer fun!
The Slide is about 150 feet long and heads down the South side of the "Soccer Bowl".
It's a family friendly event that will have bounce houses, dunk tanks, face painting and plenty of fun for everyone!
The event is happening from noon to 5 -- you can find more information at
https://www.saturdayslipnslide.com.
Rosewood Park Slip-N-Slide
FLINT (WJRT) - (6/10/2019) -