Rosie the Riveter virtual 5k fundraiser

Rosie the Riveter is an iconic American figure. Representing women who went to work in factories around the country during World War II, as men were shipped off to war.

Bringing her statue to Flint has been goal for Amber Taylor for years.

"We even took her down to the foundry," said Taylor, with the Flint Women's Forum. "She's being made and casted as we speak!"

For two years she's been working to raise the $40,000 needed for the statue-- but due to the pandemic its taken a bit of creativity to keep the efforts going.

"Because of Covid, our main sponsor did have to pull their money back out, which is totally understandable," said Taylor. "We decided to get active, get creative and come up with something that everyone can take part in to help contribute to our statue and make up for those funds."

We're living in a new world where most things happen virtually now, and the Rosie on the River 5k fundraiser will do the same.

"The 5k was just something I thought we needed to do. I was like, let's get people up out of that couch and on the road," said Taylor. "Thanks to all our amazing partners and sponsors. Every single dollar of your race registration goes straight to the statue."

You can sign up for the virtual 5k by heading to flintwomesforum.org/Rosie