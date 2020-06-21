Rough timeline released in Mid-Michigan dam breach recovery efforts

In the wake of last month’s monumental flooding that devastated mid-Michigan, the Four Lakes Task Force--now in full scale recovery mode--is beginning to acquire the affected dams and lakes from their current owner. The Task Force is using condemnation methods on behalf of Gladwin and Midland Counties. ABC 12 also just got a look at the first rough timetable for putting it all back together.

“There is just so much damage, it’s hard to fathom.”

Larry Woodward used to live alongside this once pristine shoreline, but for the last month, he’s been unable to step foot inside his house.

“Our place was flooded,” related Woodward. “It’s unusable at this time.”

The President of the Wixom Lake Association presides over a community last month’s floods essentially wiped off the map.

“When you’re looking at this being a 500 year flood, I don’t think I’ll be around in 500 years, I hope I never see another one like this,” laughed Woodward.

Though Woodward may spend the next several years looking at the same stretch of pitted, cracking mud. Under a rough draft of restoration efforts obtained by ABC 12, the Four Lakes Task Force estimates that effort could drag into a four to six year ordeal.

“I wish it was going to be sooner but I think people with common sense kind of expected this,” said Woodward. “There’s a lot that has to be done.”

In that document, Task Force President David Kepler lays out the first three years, beginning with stabilization work on all four dams and lake bottoms, slated to wrap up by the end of the year. It also explains how the FLTF plans to acquire the properties from current owner Boyce Hydro, using condemnation methods on behalf of Gladwin and Midland Counties…

All at a cost of around $8-million, which it plans to secure from private donors and government grants.

“Once the dams were breached, there’s not a whole lot of worth there anymore,” explained Woodward. “I think the condemnation process is the way to go.”

Kepler wants designs for the new dam system drawn up by the end of 2021, which could change based on when the state’s investigation wraps up and the ability to raise an estimated $250 million in total construction costs. Woodward tells ABC 12 he has no problem paying his fair share, because the cost of doing nothing is simply too high.

“We’ve always felt that had these dams failed or anything, that our counties might fail,” shared Woodward.

Contractors are prepared to begin work on Woodward’s house in August, though he worries that when his family moves back in, it may not be the same place they left.

“A lot of the people that had flood damage have told me that they’re not going to rebuild until we get water back,” explained Woodward. “[There are] a lot of properties that are just going to sit there vacant.”

