(09/21/19) - Consumers Energy is working to restore power for nearly 1,000 customers Saturday morning.

The outage map lists car/pole as a reason for the outage.

950 customers along Dupont Street, West Kearsley, University Ave, West Court Street and in between are without power.

One resident says he has been in the dark since about 8 a.m.

The power should be restored around 2:30 p.m., according to the company.