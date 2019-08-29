Roundabout planned for Tittabawassee Township

(08/29/19) - A busy Saginaw County intersection is scheduled for a makeover.

The Saginaw County Road Commission plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of W. River Road and Freeland Road in Tittabawassee Township.

Currently the intersection is a four way stop.

"It's just really busy in the morning commute, and then when people get out of work, it gets back up but yeah, like she said, we manage," said Mary Norris who lives off of Freeland Road.

Mary and Carol Norris agree something needs to be done to clear up traffic congestion, but they're not sure about the roundabout.

"I feel it is not practical. It's much more expensive for a roundabout then a light, and a light would do the trick," Carol Norris said.

But an engineer with the road commission said the geometric design of a roundabout moves cars more efficiently, and they have been shown to cut down on crashes.

Don Nuffer who lives on River Road wants to see it built. "Well if I've got to go over to the store, you know over the Pats, get milk or bread or whatever, it takes me half-hour, 45 minutes to get back," he said.

This would be the fifth roundabout in the county. Two are on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University and two are at the M-81/I-75 interchange.

Nuffer believes people will figure them out. "It's a little strange, you know, but once you go through'em a few times, it's no big deal," Nuffer said.

The estimated $960,000 project is slated to begin in May of 2020 after Freeland's Walleye Festival. The project should take four months to complete.

"This is a rural community of homes. It just doesn't seem like it fits," Carol Norris said.

"I'm all for it, yeah we need it very badly," Nuffer said.

The road commission plans to host a public meeting about the project in the coming months, but a date has not been selected.