Rounds of heavy rain and lakeshore flooding on the way to Mid-Michigan

(5/17/2020) - A long duration heavy rainfall event is expected to begin Sunday in Mid-Michigan and it could bring some flooding to the area.

Rain is expected to begin late Sunday morning and early afternoon. Waves of moderate to heavy rain will then continue Sunday night and through Monday. It will not be until early Tuesday before rain chances wrap up for the area. A few thunderstorms will also be possible.

A Flood Watch has been posted for all of Mid-Michigan from Sunday afternoon until Monday evening.

Heavy rainfall totals of 2-3 inches appear likely for all of Mid-Michigan with some locations possibly seeing higher totals, especially in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

This heavy rain could lead to some river/creek flooding and flooding in low-lying areas. People should make sure that their sump pumps and drains are ready for the heavy rain.

This system will also lead to a persistent east or northeasterly wind beginning Sunday and lasting through Tuesday. With high water levels on the Great Lakes, significant lakeshore flooding is possible along Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect from Sunday morning through Tuesday afternoon for Bay, Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac counties.

Flooding along the lake and nearby rivers will be possible as well shoreline erosion. Communities near the water should prepare for possible flooding over the next few days.

