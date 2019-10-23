Ruby's Red Lion Diner in Bay City may become medical marijuana center

(10/23/2019) - A former diner in Bay City is getting a medical marijuana makeover.

The former Ruby's Red Lion Diner in downtown Bay City may become a medical marijuana provisioning center.

On Monday, the Bay City Commission approved a license for The River LLC. The company wants to turn the former Rudy's Red Lion Diner into a medical marijuana provisioning center.

The storefront is on the corner of Saginaw Street and Center Avenue across from the Delta College Planetarium.

Some local residents are worried about the number of dispensaries popping up in the city, but others say business is business.

The owners have not said when the provisioning center will open.