Rural bridge in Saginaw County closed indefinitely after failing inspection

(7/10/2019) - Drivers on Fry Road in Saginaw County's Albee Township will have to find a new route over Misteguay Creek until the road commission comes up with $2.6 million.

The Saginaw County Road Commission closed the Fry Road bridge just west of M-13 last month after it failed an annual inspection. Engineers found serious structural deficiencies rendering it unsafe to carry traffic.

The road commission said attempting repairs would not be cost effective based on the type of structure. Replacement is estimated to cost around $2.6 million.

Road commission leaders have applied for a critical bridge grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation to pay for replacement. However, grant awards won't be announced until this fall.