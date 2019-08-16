Savant Group announces global headquarters for Midland

(8/16/19) - Savant Group is bringing a new global headquarters to Midland.

A new 53,000-square-foot facility will be built on a 30-acre complex off Bay Road as part of a $10 million investment from the group.

The building will house a machine shop, laboratory testing, manufacturing, research, and administrative offices for at least 85 employees.

Savant says the facility has room to grow, with the anticipation of adding 40 percent more jobs in the coming years. Construction is expected to be done by early 2021.

Savant Group is made up of Savant Labs, Tannas Company, King Refrigeration and the Institute of Materials.