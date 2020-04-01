SBEV virtual program brings learning to the living room for Flint kids, community

(04/01/2020) --The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint is doing its part to keep kids educated and busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”It really hurts my heart to see not what’s just going on in Flint, but what’s going on all across the world,” said SBEV program director Linnell Mckenney.

It is no doubt a very stressful time in all of our lives. Parents especially are finding it difficult having to juggle working from home and keeping an eye on the kids.

“This is a God idea to say you know what, we don’t have to stop serving our children, they don’t have to stop the development, but we have to bring it into their homes.”

Enter the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village Virtual program. It is just another tool parents have to keep kids minds educated and stimulated.

“Let’s do whatever we need to do to take this to the children and the parents and take it to their living room so they can come together as a unit, as a family and continue to learn.”

The SBEV has always had children’s minds at heart. Each day, they’re rolling out new videos that will cover sports, music, education, and many other topics on their Youtube channel and Facebook page.

“Right now we gotta fight and we gotta fight hard and we gotta come together.”

More information on the program can be found on the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village Facebook page.