SBEV welcomes former pro soccer player Gus Samaniego to lead free soccer program, students invited to sign up

(11/02/19) - The School of Champions Sports Academy welcomes former soccer professional Gus Samaniego to lead a new soccer program at Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village in Flint.

Samaniego played seven years professionally in Mexico and America.

The program begins November 11 at 4 p.m. Dinner will be served following practice from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Girls and boys ages 5 to 17 are welcome to sign up for the free program.

Coach Linnell Jones-McKenney stopped by the ABC12 studio Saturday morning to shed light on the program.

The address is 4119 N. Saginaw Street. Call 810-893-6098 for more information or visit SBEV.org.