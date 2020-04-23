SNAP recipients can shop at Kroger without entering the store

(4/23/2020) - Kroger is allowing SNAP recipients to shop online for curbside pickup without entering the store to pay, the company announced Thursday.

Shoppers can go to Kroger's website and place their order with a SNAP payment option. Employees will bring out their order to the parking lot, along with a mobile payment device that accepts Bridge Cards.

The mobile ordering option for SNAP recipients is being rolled out to all 2,800 Kroger stores nationwide by the end of next week.

“We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen.

Kroger also announced its $2 per hour Hero Bonus for frontline store employees has been extended to May 2. The company is working with lawmakers to designate grocery store employees as "extended first responders," so they can have access to masks and other benefits.