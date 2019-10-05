SOS Pomeo says State Department intends to follow law in impeachment inquiry

(10/05/19)-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the State Department intends to follow the law in the House impeachment investigation.

The Trump administration and House Democrats often disagree about what the law requires, leaving open the question of how Pompeo may interpret demands for information about President Donald Trump's handling of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Greece, Pompeo dismissed questions about Trump's attempts to push Ukraine and China to investigate a Democratic political rival.

The administration has struggled to come up with a unified response to the quickly progressing investigation.

Democrats have warned that defying their demands will in itself be considered "evidence of obstruction" and a potentially impeachable offense.