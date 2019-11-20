SOS looking for applicants for 13-person redistricting commission

(11/20/19)- "It's too important for us sit home and I thought about that, and I said you know what, I'm one person, but one person can make a difference." said Genesee County resident, Lynn Barbee.

Lynn Barbee drove from the Flint area to Saginaw Wednesday evening, to learn more about what she can do to help her community.

She could be one of 13 people that will make up a commission, that will decide where to draw the lines for the Michigan Legislature and U.S. Congressional districts.

"As we've seen how Gerrymandering has affected the state, this is an opportunity for us to do this right, for us to be able to give the power into the hands of public and for them opportunity to draw the maps that are representative of the communities across the state," said Secretary of State, Director of Public Engagement's Loida Tapia.

The Secretary of State has been making its way across the state to provide information to the public about how to apply to be on the commission.

Which is what brought Saginaw resident Dennis Morrison out.

"Because I think have an insight on what's going on in our political world and in our community. And I think that the redistricts should be able fund areas that have been neglected for a long time," Saginaw County resident, Dennis Morrison.

The commission will be made up of four Democrats, four Republicans and 5 independents and will play a big role in the state's numbers for the 2020 Census.

"How the population is counted, determines how many seats we have and we want to make sure that the public is well aware that they census data will be utilized to draw the maps and so the 2020 Census data will be very important to the commissioners and we want to make sure communities are represented," Tapia said.

Applications for the commission are due by June 1st 2020.

