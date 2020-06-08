STARS buses remain idle while new Flexroute service is developed

(6/8/2020) - Bus passengers around Saginaw likely will have to continue finding alternative rides for the month of June.

The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services shared an update on Monday, saying the nine fixed bus routes will not resume in the foreseeable future.

“Unfortunately, we can’t just slam on the gas and open up the entire 9-route system," said STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens. "My focus is on expanding services safely. Things still are far from normal and we are only now starting recovery from this pandemic."

He doesn't want STARS buses to cause a spike in new coronavirus cases if they restart fixed routes too soon.

"We have one chance to do this right,” Steffens said.

Instead of fixed bus routes, officials are developing a new service. STARS is hoping to launch a new Flexroute mobility on demand system before July to complement the Rides to Wellness service.

“Think ride-hailing applications meet city bus routes. That’s Flexroute,” Steffens said.

He said the new service has been discussed since March, when coronavirus began spreading widely in Michigan and buses stopped running. STARS is training staff and preparing an informational campaign for the community about Flexroute.

"This is a big part of the reason we can’t just ‘flip’ an on switch. This plan has been in development since March and will take us several weeks to deploy," Steffens said. "Until then, we ask that the public be patient with us as we gear back up to operate safely.”

Rides to Wellness currently is limited to essential trips for groceries, prescriptions, medical appointments and jobs. STARS currently is providing about 600 trips per month and is not charging fares.