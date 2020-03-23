STARS to close all fixed-route bus services

(3/23/2020) - Public transportation passengers in the Saginaw area will have to adjust their travels Tuesday, when STARS cancels all fixed routes.

The routes will remain closed through April 13, but the system's dial-a-ride service will remain open to transport passengers, according to Executive Director Glenn Steffens.

Steffens says, in a press release, that STARS Dial-a-ride services will continue to function for "strictly necessary" only. These include necessary job transportation for heath care workers and other needed services and needed grocery and pharmacy trips.

Dial-a-ride operations will continue to operate Monday to Friday from 5:55 a.m. through 8:55 p.m. and Saturday from 7:55 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.

Riders can schedule necessary trips at 989-753-9526.

Steffans adds, "Please do not ride the bus unless you absolutely have to."

STARS in also incorporating a number of layoffs as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.