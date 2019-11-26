STAT EMS ambulance stolen from McLaren Flint, leads police on chase, crashes

(11/26/2019) - STAT EMS says one of its ambulances got stolen from outside McLaren Flint hospital late Monday and the suspect led police on a chase.

The ambulance crew was inside the hospital dropping off a patient just after midnight Tuesday morning. They discovered the rig had been stolen when they went back outside, according to the company.

Authorities were able to track the unit's location using its on-board vehicle locating system and notified police.

Police located the ambulance a short time later and the suspect took off, leading officers on a chase. The suspect crashed at the intersection of Fenton Road and Alvord Avenue in Flint, allow police to make the arrest.

STAT EMS says the suspect was transported to a local hospital for evaluation after being arrested. None of the ambulance crew members were injured.