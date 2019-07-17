STEM in Sports Center opens at Dow GLBI

(07/17/19) - Wednesday marked the first day of tournament play at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

And while the focus was on the LPGA players, Dow set up a special area just for kids at the Midland Country Club.

Dow leaders hope to inspire the next generation.

"What we're trying to do here is to really encourage them and excite them about how STEM impacts the sports that we watch and play," explained Dow's Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer Melanie Kalmar.

Kalmar said the games at the STEM in Sports Center aren't about winning or losing, they're about science. "We looked for different sports that we have technology that goes into those sports, and that we have in the region. So we have baseball at the Loons Stadium in the region, we have the racing team that we sponsor here, we have a hockey team in Saginaw."

Emily Ammerman is part of Dow High's robotics team, "The Charge". She's hoping to inspire these kids from local YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and community centers.

"When I was younger I never really had an experience like this, so I was always interested by this but I never really knew what it was," Ammerman said.

Ammerman said science isn't always serious. "So this is Putt Bot. He is a robot we made in 2009 with Dow's hydraulic fluid," she said.

Yes, Putt Bot is inspired by the movie, "Caddyshack". But their gopher is a little more useful.

Putt Bot is controlled by a remote. Kids line up their putt and decide how much power to apply.

"They just think it's play and they're actually really learning some skills that will be really useful down the road," Ammerman said.

The STEM in Sports center is open to the public from 12-6 p.m. each day through Saturday. It's located in the lower level of the Midland Country Club.