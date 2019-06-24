SUV crashes in to Dawn Donuts shop on Flint's north side

(6/24/2019) - Two people were injured when an SUV barrelled into the Dawn Donuts shop at the intersection of Clio Road and Pasadena Avenue in Flint.

The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. The store's owner said an employee and a customer inside the business were injured, but it was not immediately clear how seriously they were hurt.

Police on the scene did not say what caused the crash and whether the SUV driver sustained injuries.

The store sustained heavy damage in the dining area after the SUV got almost entirely inside.