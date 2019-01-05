SUV crashes into Saginaw home, leaving couple looking for a place to stay

(01/05/2019) - A young mid-Michigan couple is without a home after a driver smashes into it. This was their very first home.They moved into the house in August.

"It's traumatizing, its scary, terrifying to go through," Ryan Waters said.

It happened Friday night on Davenport Avenue and North Carolina Street in Saginaw. Waters' girlfriend was the only one in the home at the time.

"I can only imagine what my girlfriend was going through being here."

Saturday morning, Waters said several people from the neighborhood told him there have been multiples crashes near or to that property.

"The gentleman that sold this house to his dad actually had a truck barreling through the front of the house," he said.

The home is located on the corner, where there is a winding street. Waters said that seems to be the problem.

"It's that curve, if you are going fast enough, I can assume he was going 80 miles per hour with the impact and what had happened here, you're going fast enough you're going to do some damage."

The couple has set-up a GoFundMe page.