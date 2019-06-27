SVSU celebrates new outdoor recreation trail with ribbon cutting

(06/27/19) - An all-new outdoor recreational trail is coming to Saginaw Valley State University!

On Thursday, it hit the ground running with a ribbon cutting ceremony. It's made possible by many grants and donations, all to serve SVSU students and runners throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Last fall, the cross country team at SVSU finished 6th in the nation. It's a program that celebrates tradition and that passion runs through the veins of former student athletes. Those eager alumni helped bring a trail to campus that didn't exist during their collegiate careers.

"I call them the mighty men of the 80's. That group always steps up and comes through whenever we need help and support. Doug Hansen, the guy that really built the program into what we now call a proud tradition," Rod Cowan said. Cowan is the Head Men's and Women's Cross Country Coach.

The trail is a 5-kilometer grass course with interval loops for 6-kilometer, 8-kilometer, and 10-kilometer runs. It gives cross country athletes at SVSU a safe trail to train and compete.

"Right now, we're limited with cement paths and we often have to hop on one of the intramural fields, which is just a short little square, but this will be a great thing to run on consistently, and the grass is good for your training and recovering, and it's just going to be an all-around great thing for us," Brenden Nesbitt said. Nesbitt is a distance runner at SVSU.

SVSU anticipates hosting regional competitions, and they're already receiving calls from interested high schools. Associate Coach Jason Hartmann says this is a big step for the program as a whole.

"For cross country, I think those are great things for visibility for our program and attracting hopefully young kids that want to be a part of our program," Hartmann said.

The trail only needs finishing touches, and the hope is to have the trail open to the public as soon as this fall.