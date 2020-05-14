SVSU ready to welcome students back safely in the fall

(0514/2020)--“We feel it's important to communicate our intent now, so students and families can plan,” said Interim Executive Director of University Communication, JJ Boehm.

That includes how students will live-- while attending classes at SVSU.

"We're ranked as having the best dorms of any public university in the United States. Most of our student housing is in a suite or apartment style, so while we may have to make some adjustments, we do think that we would be able to accomodate our residential students safely, again wit perhaps some adjustments in terms of students per unit or something along those lines."Boehm said.

Boehm had some advice for any student planning to live in off campus housing this fall.

"For returning students, who are evaluating their options, off campus, make sure you're asking good questions. You want to make sure that they're thinking about what your needs are going to be for this new reality. This new normal that we are living in,"Boehm said.

Fall classes begin August 31st-- Boehm said they will be ready.

"We are making arraignments for our entire campus community to safely return in the fall, students, faculty and staff" he said.