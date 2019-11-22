SVSU students passing out free bottled water for Flint residents

(11/23/2019) - A group of Saginaw Valley State University students are putting their education about the Flint water crisis to work by passing out free bottled water on Saturday.

The sociology students will be at Salem Lutheran Church located at 2610 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. beginning at 9:30 a.m. to distribute the water.

“Water deliveries to help people in Flint is in conjunction with our research and with our community partners,” said Rosina Hassoun, the SVSU associate professor of sociology leading the classes. “Our students want to help Flint citizens still struggling in this ongoing crisis.”

This is the third year Hassoun's classes have passed out water in Flint as part of a goal to merge their studies with service learning. They obtained a grant from the SVSU Foundation to purchase the bottled water.