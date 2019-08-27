SVSU takes new approach to student job fair

(08/27/19) - Saginaw Valley State University is helping get students on the right track, right out of the gate.

On just the second day of classes the university hosted its first job fair of the new academic year.

This is the fourth year SVSU Career Services has held a job fair focused on helping freshmen land a part-time job, but this time they tried a new approach.

"Backyard barbecue type atmosphere, just to attract as many students as possible," explained Tom Barnikow, the interim associate director of Career Services. "Just feel comfortable with networking because that's kind of intimidating for a lot of students."

"I think it's welcoming, and then yeah, just inviting," said Anna Miller, an SVSU freshman from New Lothrop.

While students applied for jobs, others played cornhole and Jenga.

SVSU invited businesses from the Great Lakes Bay Region to set up shop in the President's Courtyard in the heart of campus.

Barnikow said the university recognizes working while studying is a fact of life for many students. "To help them subsidize their tuition and their books and their housing, and everything that goes along with an education," he said.

Barnikow said a study done a couple years ago revealed 78 percent of students have some type of job during college.

Miller hopes she's able to find something that works with her studies. "It'd be nice to get a job, but not having a car makes it hard to find something off campus," she said.

Many of these 64 businesses in attendance are currently hiring.

Career Services reported the Bavarian Inn, which offers a tuition reimbursement program of up to $10,000, needs well over a hundred workers.

Drake DeWyse, a freshman from Engadine in the Upper Peninsula, appreciated the businesses meeting them on their turf.

"It's not so much intimidating, people are probably more relaxed which makes it easier to interact and stuff with especially the freshmen, cause they're in a whole new world here," DeWyse said.