SVSU welcomes freshman class, celebrates dorm ranking

(08/21/19) - Saginaw Valley State University is welcoming a new freshman class to campus and celebrating a new ranking.

SVSU placed fourth overall on Niche's 2020 Best College Dorms in America ranking.

"Number one in the state, number four in the country," said SVSU President Don Bachand. "Yes, we're very proud of our dormitories, the whole campus."

The ranking is an improvement from last year's number eight spot.

Bachand believes students who are close to the library, educational buildings, and the rec facilities, get more out of their experience. "Location means a lot. If you're not here you miss a lot," he said.

Sandusky freshman Calista Garcia visited campus three times before deciding where to continue her education. She fell more in love each time.

"Really felt like I could see myself here. Like I've been on other college visits and I'm like, 'okay'. But here I could really see myself grow," Garcia said.

Garcia and new roommate Zoe Otte will be joined by six other suitemates.

"I really like how it's just like apartment-style. Can just feel at home, without being home," Otte of Owosso said.

Niche reports 70 percent of the ranking comes from student satisfaction surveys.

There will be a lot of surveys at the end of this school year. "Not an empty room on campus, so that's always a very good sign," said Bachand.

Classes begin Monday at the Kochville Township campus.