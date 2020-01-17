Safari Club offers $1,000 reward for information on elk poachers

(1/17/2020) - The Safari Club is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspects behind three November and December elk poaching incidents in Northern Michigan.

The Safari Club International Michigan Involvement Committee announced the reward on Friday for tips leading to the alleged poachers.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources discovered the first poaching incident on Nov. 18 in the Pigeon River State Forest east of Vanderbilt in Otsego County.

DNR conservation officers found a second poached elk near the town of Atlanta in Montmorency County on Nov. 22.

Three more poached elk were discovered on Dec. 18 in the Pigeon River State Forest east of Vanderbilt. Conservation officers believe all three had bedded down together when they were shot.

Authorities believe hunters may have mistook all of the elk for deer when they were killed illegally.

Anyone with information on any poaching incident is asked to call the DNR's Report All Poaching hotline at 1-800-292-7800.