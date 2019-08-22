"Safe Dating" an important topic at 7th annual Teen Summit

(08/22/19) - A push to make sure mid-Michigan teens are prepared for every aspect of life.

From cooking to studying, it was all covered at the 7th Annual Teen Summit at Flint Southwestern.

Another important topic teens discussed was "safe dating."

The YWCA of Flint says safe dating means recognizing the signs of abuse in a relationship.

To do that, teens need to know what those red flags are.

"The first one I would say is if your partner is overly obsessive with you. If they want to isolate you in any way from your friends or family. If they want to control everything that you do from the people that you talk to, the friends that you hang with, or the things that you post on social media," Destiny Humphrey said. Humphrey is a sexual assault victim advocate.

The Teen Summit is a free, student-organized event through Flint Community Schools. "Safe Dating" was one of 10 breakout sessions today. In it, a teen dating survey was handed out, along with a teen dating "Bill of Rights," and a handout on facts and myths.

The YWCA has been involved in The Summit for five of the last seven years. The organization's goal is to eliminate racism and empower women, but today, they also wanted to inspire the younger generations.

"One in three women will experience domestic violence in the relationship. I think that if we can talk to the youth now, identifying what's healthy and what's not, talking about it will help eliminate those statistics from getting worse," Ann Kita said. Kita is the Director of DVSA Services at the YWCA.

The YWCA offers services like confidential counseling and safety planning. They can even provide personal protection orders for more serious cases.

Its services are completely free.

For more information, visit their website in the related links.