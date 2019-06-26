Safety tips before you travel

(6/26/19) - Now that the warm weather has arrived many in mid-Michigan are planning that summer vacation.

There is nothing worse than coming home from a fun trip, only to find burglars have gotten there first.

However, you can protect your home with a few do's and don'ts...

"If you have any friends or relatives, let them know you're going to be gone. I always let my neighbor know when we're going to be gone for an extended period of time.

Take out the trash. If you're going to be gone for more than a week or so. have somebody take care of your lawn. If you're lawn is overgrown, people are going to know you've not been there.

If you have any valuables out, make sure you lock them up in a safe if you have one.

One last thing to avoid when you're on vacation is try to stay off social media as much as possible. You don't want to broadcast to anybody out there that you don't know that, hey I'm a hundred miles away or several hours away from my house and I'm going to be gone for a week or two," said Officer Dan Wolschleger from Grand Blanc Township Police.

Home security systems are more popular than ever.

You can place multiple cameras around your home, receive instant notifications if someone approaches, and even ward off intruders with alarms or by talking back to them, making it appear you're inside.

Whatever you do, save those scenic snapshots of you and your family or selfies until after you return home.

Many police departments will also stop by your home while you're away -- if you let them know ahead of time.

It's just another step to help stop thieves from ruining your time away.