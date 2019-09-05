Saganing Eagles Landing Casino wraps up expansion project

Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish has a new look after a $70 million renovation and expansion. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe)
STANDISH, Mich. (AP) (9/5/2019) - The Saganing Eagles Landing Casino is marking the completion of a multimillion renovation and expansion project that began in 2017.

A grand opening event is Friday for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe casino near Standish.

The resort now includes a larger casino with 1,200 gambling machines, as well as a new restaurant called The Landing, a new bar and a new 148-room hotel.

The tribe also owns Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, which also recently underwent a renovation and expansion project.

The Creekside Lounge inside Saganing Eagles Casino Resort in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe)
A room with a king-sized bed inside Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe)
The Landing inside the Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe)
 